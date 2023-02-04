AUBURN, Mass. - It's an institution in Auburn, and it's back doing business again. Park 'n Shop on Southbridge Street held its grand re-opening ceremony Saturday.

The local grocery chain had been closed for roughly five months as renovation work was done throughout the store. Fans of the well-known carpets throughout the store will now have some new floors to look at, as they have been replaced. Park 'n Shop also underwent more improvements, adding newer coolers, lighting, vendors, shelves, as well as some updates to the building's exterior.

For the store's ownership, these changes were greatly needed.

"The people that come here love this store," said owner Kevin Meehan. "It's a smaller store. We have an elderly population up and coming, and they don't want to walk through an 80,000-square-foot store to do their $50 worth of shopping. They can come here in 20-some odd-thousand square feet and we have everything those stores have. We might not have 50 types of paper plates. We have three or four types. We might not have 70 bottles of Tylenol. But we have the ten main ones."

There's another Park 'n Shop in Dudley, with hopes of building another in Mendon soon. The store says they're proud to also have staff that has been dedicated to them for decades.

And when it comes to shopping, Meehan says plain and simple, they have the best meat.