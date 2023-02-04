CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hiring started strong this year with thousands of jobs added in January.

A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report released Friday estimated U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs last month. This is higher than the 223,000 jobs added in December.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% in January, which is the lowest since 1969.

Kaley Kallman, the satellite divisional sales leader at USHEALTH Advisors, hired six employees last month.

“We primarily help people who are self-employed, small business owners, individuals and family to find options that aren’t going to break the bank,” Kallman said.

Her new hires are contributing to the strong jobs report released Friday.

Kallman is not surprised about the report.

“There’s a new business opening every time I come down the street, so that would also make sense for the growth of job opportunities,” Kallman said.

The report highlighted leisure and hospitality, business services and health care as the industries with the largest gains.

The jobs report was surprising to experts as the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates to fight inflation and slow growth.

Although Kallman knows a recession is possible, she’s not worried when in it comes to jobs at USHEALTH Advisors.

“Our company has been thriving in the past 15 years, through recessions through pandemics,” Kallman said.

This month, her goal is to add four more employees to meet the need and continue her company’s growth.

“I think this will be another record year,” Kallman said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released numbers that show job openings increased to 11 million in December.