RACINE, Wis. — There are several construction projects underway right now in Wisconsin and local companies and leaders want to add more diversity to these projects.

This Wednesday, leaders in Racine, along with Gilbane and CG Schmidt, are hosting a lunch for a discussion on opportunities to work on upcoming projects in Racine County. These projects are looking for local contractors and individuals that want to work in the trades industry and the overall goal is to add diversity.

“It brings more voices to the room, and that means more important decisions can be made and when a community can move forward together, you have a lot more voices at the table,” said James Methu, economic inclusion specialist for Gilbane.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Roma Lodge in Racine.

For businesses looking to register, click here. Individuals seeking employment can register here.