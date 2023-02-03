New restaurants will join a cocktail bar that recently opened at Syracuse’s Armory Square as the area looks to continue its recovery from the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheryl Chaif, owner of Hops Spot and Tallman Cocktail Co., which opened in December, will be adding a third establishment in Armory Square. The Whiskey Coop will open in the old Empire Brewing space on Walton Street.

“We loved Empire, we loved having them as neighbors,” Chaif said. “We were really sad when they left, and it's been vacant for so long, so we felt like that’s not good for our business.”

The timeline for opening The Whiskey Coop depends on construction and permitting, but Chaif’s goal is to open in May.

“It’s such a beautiful building that you really have to marvel at the skill that went into building that,” Chaif said. “I think it lends itself so well to a whiskey cave, which is really what we’ll be looking to harness.”

The menu will include chicken with a bit of a Southern twist to pay homage to where whiskey has really grown and been anchored in this country, she said.

Cocktails and tapas

Tallman Cocktail Co. is a high-end and small plates cocktail bar located on West Fayette Street.

“We have cocktails, a small but very curated wine list with more unique varietals, and a great selection of eclectic beers,” she said. “The food here is all snackable, shareable, bold flavors designed to pair well together.”

Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, said while the downtown market has changed since the pandemic, restaurant owners are adapting.

“The big change has been the difference in the daytime office crowd,” Treier said. “Pre-pandemic, we had 29,000 employees that were working in downtown Syracuse daily, but with the adoption of hybrid work models for some companies that’s certainly changed the daytime dynamic.”

Treier said while the daytime crowd is smaller, they have seen an increase in the evening and weekend activities.

“I think everyone is learning to adjust and adapt to the new market,” Treier said. “We had a number of new businesses open throughout downtown Syracuse since the start of the pandemic, and what we've been noticing year after year is a net gain in occupied storefronts.”

A Blue Tusk replacement

Walton Street even will see more activity soon with the opening of the Taphouse on Walton, which will fill the space of The Blue Tusk.

“We’re really excited for these restaurants to open,” Treier said. “Certainly, Taphouse on Walton occupies a very prominent section along Walton Street, and you’re going to see a real change in how that activates the street.”

The Taphouse on Walton will be run by Kyle Mastropietro, owner of Kasai Ramen, Danny’s Steaks, Decir Algo and Salt City Smash Burger all located in Syracuse. Mastropietro did not respond for comment.

As for the Whiskey Coop, Treier is excited about filling a space that’s been vacant since 2019.

“I think it’s exciting for something new to be going into that storefront, and that the owner is willing to invest their resources and creativity into another unique dining experience,” Treier said.