MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council said it is looking to limit new vape shops from opening, via a potential six-month moratorium on all new businesses that sell vape devices.

What You Need To Know Milwaukee's Common Council to vote Tuesday on a moratorium that would pause occupancy permits for new businesses that sell vape devices



If it passes lawmakers would use that time to come up with legislation to better regulate vaping in the city



DHS reports 32% of Wisconsin high schoolers have used an e-cigarrette and 20% consider themselves current users



According to DHS 11% of middle school students said they tried a vape product, 4% claim they vape regularly

"We've had this explosion of vape stores recently in Milwaukee and it's been an issue city wide but my district is no exception," Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said.

Brostoff is one of the sponsors on the bill that would pause occupancy permits.

Brostoff said he's heard concerns from neighbors and a lot of others in the community.

Brostoff said the moratorium would give lawmakers time to come up with some conclusive legislation to better regulate vaping in the city.

"To look at vape stores, look at the current zoning language and all of our codes and come up with some long-term solutions that will better address the issues in our community and prevent more harm," Brostoff said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 32% of high schoolers in the state have vaped and 20% said they are current users. A total of 11% of middle school students said they have tried a vape product. Out of that group, 4% claim they vape regularly.

The agency also reported some of the most popular e-cigarette pods on the market can contain as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes and other harmful additives like nickel, tin and lead.

Brostoff said this move is important because it considers the public health effects and health and safety of the community.

The Common Council will vote on the moratorium Tuesday.

Watch the full interview with Brostoff above.