ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Main Street District unveiled a survey, meant to be completed in only five minutes, to move forward with discussions and plans to help make downtown Orlando safer.

The group is hoping to solicit feedback from residents, visitors, downtown workers and business and property owners about what their experiences are and what they think about safety in the entertainment area — located from Colonial Drive to State Road 408, extending east to Rosalind Avenue and west to Hughey.

The survey asks questions like “What do you feel is hindering growth?” and “How safe do you feel in Downtown Orlando,” with fields for different hours.

The survey follows discussions between residents and businesses regarding a proposed downtown safety ordinance, which was presented at a recent Orlando City Commissioners meeting.

Last month, Orlando leaders first discussed the "After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit Ordinance," which would require bars in the downtown area to obtain a permit for sales after midnight. The proposal would also require businesses to tack on additional security measures, also at their own expense, and would put in place a six-month moratorium on new nightclubs opening.

The Orlando Hospitality Alliance countered last week with a proposal of its own: levy a surcharge on sales to fund additional security measures.

Much of the back-and-forth over what to do stems from recent violence in the city, such as a shooting at Wall Street last summer which left seven people injured.

City and Main Street officials said they hope to gather responses and present them to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando city commissioners and city staff ahead of the second reading of the proposed ordinance on March 20.

The survey is live through Feb. 28.