WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It has been a year since the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire. It forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes and closed businesses around the plant because of the threat of an explosion.

Tarryton Carson started Zael’s Florist in Winston-Salem nine years ago and moved into his location off Cherry Street six years ago.

“Love flowers, period. You know, flowers show love, you know, and that’s what I’m all about. Don’t do nothing you can’t put love in,” Carson said.

This time last year, in the peak season of the Valentine's Day holiday, he was forced to close for a week as the fire burned at the plant.

“It had to be rushed because that fire slowed everything down,” he said.

The Winston Weaver fertilizer plant started at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, causing thousands to evacuate the area.

“It was scary because they said it was on fire. They said the shop is on fire, but they were referring to the plant behind us,” Carson said.

Closing his shop meant losing money. He had just received a delivery of fresh flowers that morning, but they went bad after the business closed for days. Carson says he missed out on a number of wire orders that make up 80% of his business.

“I had to cancel one event, and that event probably lost close to $7,000 on that one,” Carson said.

He received grant money from Greater Winston-Salem Inc., but he doesn’t feel the city should have to take on that responsibility.

“The city tried to help out and take care of it, but it wasn’t their problem. So the city shouldn’t have to do it, they [Winston Weaver Co.] should have did it. And like I said, still today, not one person ever apologized or said anything about it,” Carson said.

He says he received support from florists and other people in the community.

“A community sticks together, and they haven’t came and said anything one time — that’s the sad part about it,” Carson said.