WISCONSIN — Tom Kingsbury has been named the CEO of Kohl’s, the company announced Thursday.

Kohl’s board of directors unanimously appointed Kingsbury as the permanent CEO, effective Feb. 2, 2023. Kohl’s said Kingsbury will continue to be on the board.

Kingsbury took over as interim-CEO on Dec. 2, 2022, after the company’s previous CEO, Michelle Gass, left Kohl’s that month. Gass took over as the president of Levi Strauss & Co. at the top of 2023.

“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” said Kingsbury. “During the last few months, I have seen the passion and dedication of the Kohl’s team and the unique value we can bring to our customers nationwide. I look forward to partnering with the Board and leadership team to build on our strengths and deliver on our strategy for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Kingsbury served as president and CEO of Burlington Stores, Inc. from 2008 to 2019. He served on the Burlington Stores board of directors from 2008 to 2020. He’s also held other positions within Kohl’s — including senior executive vice president — and at The May Department Stores Company — including president and CEO of its Filene’s division. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Tom’s exceptional track record growing retail businesses and his deep knowledge of Kohl’s makes him the right choice for Kohl’s next CEO. Since joining the Board, Tom has added valuable insight and perspective, and as Interim CEO, he has demonstrated strong leadership and made a meaningful and positive impact on the organization,” said Peter Boneparth, board chair. “The Board has the full confidence in Tom’s ability to drive the business forward, focusing on accelerating sales and profitability, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

Kohl’s corporate headquarters is based in Menomonee Falls, Wis.