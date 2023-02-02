MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual announced Thursday it plans to relocate nearly 2,000 employees from its Franklin location as a part of a $500 million campus project.

The decision to move the employees to downtown Milwaukee will likely have a positive impact on surrounding businesses.

4one4 Nutrition is a downtown business located at 823 E Kilbourn Ave. It serves healthy protein shakes and teas with a variety of flavors, like brownie batter or turtle cheesecake.

Owner Katy Murphy said as a newer business in the area, they’re excited for more employees to come to the area.

“With the influx of people, we’re expecting our mornings will be a little bit busier and our lunch hour,” said Murphy. “We’re excited to bring in more staff so that we can serve those people and get them in and out.”

She said they have a wide range of customers, but many of them come from right down the street.

“During the summer we get a lot of people from Northwestern Mutual because we’re within walking distance,” said Murphy. “They can come over on their lunch break and get a delicious shake and then walk back and enjoy the nice weather while they’re sipping their shake.”

Other businesses in the area, like Downtown Kitchen, also said this move will have an all-around positive impact.

Bartolotta Restaurants Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Keith Trafton said this initiative will help reinvigorate the downtown area and the community beyond.

“The Bartolotta Restaurants is thrilled to welcome Northwest Mutual employees to downtown Milwaukee,” said Grafton. “Not only will this new influx of people help liven the ecosystem of the neighborhood, but downtown businesses and restaurants will be positively impacted as well. We are looking forward to hosting these new guests at Downtown Kitchen, the urban food hall by The Bartolotta Restaurants, which is located right across the street from Northwest Mutual, and serves as a gathering place for breakfast and lunch.”

At 4one4 Nutrition, Murphy said she spent years in the health care industry and decided she wanted a change. She opened the shop after the protein shakes she serves helped her with her own health issues.

During the pandemic, when many workers transitioned to remote work, businesses in the area felt the impact. Murphy said they opened in April 2022, so they fortunately haven’t had to deal with that kind of impact.

“We’re lucky that we opened right after the pandemic,” said Murphy. “We did not have to worry about losing customers when they couldn’t come outside. They’ve been coming in since we’ve been open.”

Ingrid Hegg is a team member and works closely with many of the customers who come into the shop.

She said it’s a great feeling to provide the nourishment people need to start their workdays.

She’s looking forward to more customers and is excited to give them more healthy options for a quick-pick up throughout the day.

“I think lunch hour is going to be crazy here, which is awesome for us,” said Hegg. “The earlier hours in the summer before work where you can have a shake or a tea as opposed to that coffee run. It’s going to be huge for us. We can’t wait and we’re really excited about it.”

Murphy said they will continue to prepare themselves for what’s to come and are here to serve the rest of the community as well.

“We like to spread love and light to the people that come into the doors so they can go spread that out into the city,” said she said. “While also providing a fast, easy, healthy, nutritious meal for people who are on the go with the hustle and bustle inside of the city.”

As they prepare, they say the main goal is to help the community be healthy and happy.

You can find 4one4 Nutrition on Facebook or Instagram.