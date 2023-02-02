FOND DU LAC, Wis. — When people ask Jacinda Pearson what she does for a living, the answer isn’t typical.

What You Need To Know Burke in Fond du Lac designs and builds large playground equipment used around the world The company has been growing through the pandemic It’s seeking 20 to 30 additional employees​

She designs playgrounds around Wisconsin and the world.

“I’ve designed quite a few local playgrounds here and being able to watch the kids play on those playgrounds, seeing their smiling faces — even the adults — makes a huge impact on me knowing that I was able to evoke some of that happiness in them,” Pearson said. “To be a part of that in the community is really neat.”

She’s the 3-D design supervisor at Burke in Fond du Lac. The company designs and builds large playground equipment for schools, parks, churches and early childhood centers.

Much of Pearson’s work focuses on using color to make playgrounds pop and bring customers’ visions to reality.

“I know the playgrounds we’re designing and creating not only impact children, but entire communities,” she said. “Children of all abilities and ages, teens, adults and seniors all get to use the playgrounds and spaces that we create.”

Brian Johnson, Burke’s chief operating officer, said the company has been growing through the pandemic.

That’s created an opportunity to bring on 20 to 30 more people in jobs ranging from CAD playground designers to welders, material handlers and machine operators.

“It’s really rewarding to see the smiles,” he said. “I’ve been on our playgrounds with kids who have never been able to swing by themselves before because they don’t have the mobility and they got to play on our Brava Universal Swing. It’s designed so kids can swing themselves even though they can’t pump their legs like on a tradition swing. When you watch their face and the smile and how they light up, that’s what gets us here every single day.”

Oscar Pineda started working at Burke in 2014 as a welder. He’s now a manufacturing technician.

Working at a company that makes playgrounds has a few unexpected perks when it comes to prototype designs.

“We get to jump, slide and with some of the fitness equipment, we get to work out and just test them out,” Pineda said. “Just like little kids.”

Pearson said there’s emotion in the work she does, especially when it comes to playgrounds built as memorials for children who have died.

“They’re leaving behind a legacy for the community to remember them by and to enjoy the things that they loved. It’s very touching. We do a lot of marketing materials around those projects and I cry every single time,” Pearson said. “I really think being able to be part of the community like that, evoking that emotion in people and having that sense of being part of that — it’s a really cool thing.”