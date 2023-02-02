MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual plans to invest more than $500 million to expand their downtown Milwaukee campus and relocate operations from their Franklin campus to the new space, the company announced Thursday.

The project will help boost the amount of workers in the downtown locations, with officials promising no less than 5,375 employees upon completion.

It’s all part of the company’s goals to accommodate future growth, attract the next generation of workers and bring employees together in one merged space for collaboration.

“We are doubling down on our Milwaukee campus by investing in the future of the workplace for Northwestern Mutual and a thriving downtown community,” said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Schlifske in a statement. “We are expanding our world-class campus so that our teams can best serve our clients and policyowners in helping them achieve financial security by protecting what they’ve already built and creating future prosperity.”

Nearly 20 years ago, the company developed their first suburban office location in Franklin, Wis.

The 880,000-square-foot office building is surrounded by parking, walking trails and ponds, with about 16 additional acres available for future development. It’s helped attract development in both the Franklin and Oak Creek communities over the years.

But now, Schilfske said it’s time to shift the nearly 2,000 employees at that location to the downtown area so they can meet new company goals.

In the next three to five years, the company will work to make that transition happen. Currently, there are no active plans to sell or lease the buildings on the campus.

However, the company does have big plans for the North Office Building, at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Nearly three decades before Northwestern Mutual built their 1.1 million-square-foot Tower and Commons building, the 540,000-square-foot North Office Building was completed in 1990.

That building is now being given a restoration, inside and out, that will mirror the award-winning Tower and Commons Building. The renovation will include a new events space, more enhanced employee amenities and more.

Schlifske said the update will not only “transform Milwaukee’s skyline,” but will help provide employees at the North Office Building with an experience that better aligns with the one at the Tower and Commons.

“Our decision to build the Tower and Commons downtown made a huge statement about metro Milwaukee’s attractiveness as a place to live and work and created job opportunities for our broader community that continue to have a ripple effect to this day,” said Schlifske of how this project builds on success from their 2017 Tower and Commons project.

The company announced they’re also exploring the creation of a pedestrian plaza between Mason and Cass streets. That aims to eliminate vehicle traffic on a portion of Cass Street to make the area more accessible to the public, employees and visitors.

There’s no doubt the impact the new space may have on the community. Since 1992, the company’s foundation has given more than $465 million to nonprofits nationwide, with $248 million benefiting Wisconsin. They’ve also poured support into Milwaukee neighborhoods.

“Northwestern Mutual has proven time and again that they are committed to our city,” said Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez. “Their growth, success and investment in Milwaukee benefits our entire community.”

“Northwestern Mutual is an incredible community partner and their investment in Milwaukee will signal to the state, region and nation that Milwaukee is the place to do business,” added Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Their wide-ranging investments in our city have — and will continue — to move Milwaukee forward.”

Plans for the project are contingent upon the city’s approval of the financing plan, which could bring additional property tax revenue to the city.

With city approval, construction could begin in fall 2023, with completion projected by 2027. Initial design renderings have already been created, but more details are expected by mid-2023.

“We believe in Milwaukee — which has been our hometown for nearly all of our 165-plus year history — which is why we were up to the challenge to ensure we met and exceeded the bold hiring goals advanced with the City,” said Schlifske.