DAYTON, Ohio — After producing potato chips and other snacks in the Dayton area for more than 100 years, Mikesell’s is closing its doors. The company announced Wednesday it will start winding down operations at its Dayton facility and begin the process of liquidating its assets, leaving up to 100 workers looking for new jobs.

The company said in a statement the decision was made to protect its brand so it can remain viable in the market moving forward. It intends to transition all Mikesell’s brand and IP rights to another snack food manufacturer. The company did not give a timeline for the transition or the closure.

What You Need To Know

Mikesell's will close its Dayton facility over the next few months



The company is looking for another snack food manufacturer to take over the brand



Up to 100 workers will lose their jobs



Mikesell's has been a part of Dayton's business community since 1910

The Mikesell’s statement goes on to say that while manufacturing will end in Dayton, the company intends to keep its chips on grocery store shelves for years to come: “Although the terms have not yet been finalized…are working to facilitate the necessary conversations for approvals that will allow for an uninterrupted supply of Mikesell’s products.”

Chris Kershner, the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said he heard the news about the closure while at an event with Gov. Mike DeWine, touting the rise of industry across Ohio and efforts to bring manufacturing jobs to cities like Dayton.

“When something like this happens, you’re certainly saddened and you have to look to the future and what’s next,” he said.

Founded in 1910, Mikesell’s has not only been a staple in Dayton business for generations, Kershner said it’s been a strong supporter of the community, as an employer and a member of the chamber.

“Really a part of the DNA of who our community has been for the past 113 years,” he said.

According to Brady Kress, the president and CEO of Carillon History Park, the Mikesell family and their descendants have also been strong supporters of preserving Dayton’s history, and not just their role in it. He said their contributions have helped support the museum and build the Carousel of Dayton Innovation at Carillon Park, which is why their chips and delivery carts are a part of the display.

“The brand has really weathered a lot,” he said. “They made it through that and two world wars and the Great Depression and changing appetites.”

Now as Mikesell’s announces its closing, Kress hopes it’s able to keep its chip legacy alive.

“Mikesell’s is one of the names here in Dayton ...,” he said. “There are some of those iconic brands that came out of Dayton that live on and are in many states, so maybe Mikesell’s will be one of those in the future. Maybe it’s not the end.”

In the meantime, Kershner is looking to the future, still hopeful with the local university partnership with Intel and the upcoming Honda plant, Dayton manufacturing can rebound.

“Dayton is where innovation was birthed, and Dayton is the future of innovation and we’re going to make sure we invest in those companies so 113 years from now, we have another company that’s had a long legacy of success,” he said.

For now, Kershner is hoping the dozens of employees at Mikesell will land on their feet. He recommended they work with the Montgomery County Job Center if they have any trouble finding a new career, but remains confident Dayton will not lose those workers.

“We have companies that have positions open right now today in the Dayton area and high-skilled workers that have been with companies like Mikesell’s shouldn’t have a problem finding an opportunity here in our community,” he said.