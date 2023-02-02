CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wedding vendors in the Charlotte area say the events are continuing at a steady pace, post COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some new trends emerging, shifting the focus to smaller weddings and elopements.

Wedding photographer Mary Mazzucco says she has noticed a growing trend of couples looking to make their special day smaller or elope instead.

“Personally, for me, I can’t speak for the whole industry. I have seen for myself, a downward tick in the, I guess you could call — ‘bougie-ness’ — of a wedding,” Mazzucco said.

Mazzucco, who owns her own photography studio, says while couples whom want big weddings are still doing so, smaller weddings are becoming more popular.

The reason he said is two-fold: partly due in part as a post-COVID-19 pandemic trend of smaller crowds and many are factoring a greater potential this year for a recession.

“I definitely see, especially since COVID, people are really kind of dialing back. And not in a like money sense, but I definitely believe that people are looking at weddings a lot differently,” Mazzucco said.

Wedding website, theknot.com, says the cost of a wedding has increased since 2019, with the average cost per guest increasing $50 from 2019 to 2021, which is the most recent available data.

Also, the average cost of a reception, $28,000, now covers about 30 fewer guests, one less vendor, and a smaller wedding party than it did in 2019.

“A lot of what society puts pressure on for brides especially, to make their wedding day so extravagant that it’s putting people in debt. And so, COVID especially, really, really, really helped couples re-evaluate how the wedding industry is,” Mazzucco said in her Lincolnton studio.

On the flip side, vendors like Mazzucco have had to adjust prices and services because of inflation in other sectors.

“I basically have everything on my own back. So, when things like gas, groceries, all of that rise, I unfortunately, as a business have to compensate. And, the market has compensated too,” Mazzucco added.

Mazzucco, another wedding photographer and a Charlotte-area wedding event designer, whom Spectrum News 1 spoke with in recent days, all acknowledged wedding services are more expensive now than they were in 2019. The event designer said hosting the same style of wedding in 2023, as opposed to pre-COVID-19 in 2019, would cost more money.

Mazzucco, who started her photography business in 2020, says she photographed 42 weddings in 2022 and has another 26 on the schedule for 2023, including several elopements and other small ceremonies.

All three vendors say large, extravagant weddings are still a popular choice for couples, depending on the personal wishes of each couple and their families.