MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin residents that received Unemployment Insurance benefits last year have to report UI benefits as taxable income on 2022 tax returns, per the Department of Workforce Development.

The DWD also noted 1099-G income tax statements for the year are easily accessible through UI’s secure online system.

Unemployment benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, Lost Wages Assistance and Extended Benefits, are considered taxable income for both federal and state income taxes. The 1099-G form shows the amount of UI benefits a claimant received during the previous year.

Claimants can go to the 1099-G Tax Information page to access 1099-G tax statements and then follow the steps to get an electronic copy of their 2022 benefit payment records.

In response to customer service trends toward the convenience of online self-service, claimants that logged onto UI’s online claimant portal are being notified their 1099-G statements for 2022 will be accessible online and that they should not expect to be mailed paper copies. Claimants who have been granted a long-term exception to using online services will receive their 1099-G statements by mail. The DWD will continue to mail paper copies if requested.

DWD securely stores 1099-G forms online for all claimants to access and print for their records. Statements are available online for the past six years, which is helpful if claimants must file amended tax returns.

