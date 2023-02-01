The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market provides an opportunity for vendors to feature locally grown and made products to attract more customers. In many ways, it mirrors the diverse and vibrant culture of the Capital Region.

Some of the vendors shared that receiving payments through third-party apps such as Venmo and PayPal allows them to attract even more customers.

“It's a service that people appreciate, so they don't have to bring their wallets or make the transaction easy," said Giovanni, owner of Giovanni Fresco.

Previously, the IRS stated those who use third-party apps would receive a 1099-K IRS tax form for gross payments exceeding $20,000 and more than 200 transactions.

The threshold reduces significantly beginning in 2023 to gross payments exceeding $600.

“Six-hundred dollars can just be inventory. Now, you're going to be taxed on the $600 for inventory going back and forth. It's very low and it's a shame that it's that low," said Sean Stevens of Creative Designs.

Tax partner Judy Cahee said taxpayers might still receive a 1099K form this year and it’s important to know what’s taxable and what is not.

"There are personal transactions this isn't intended to capture," Cahee said. "So you go to dinner, you reimburse a friend for dinner on Venmo, you get a gift from a family member, you make a charitable contribution. Those are not intended to be reported here. And in fact, when you go on to PayPal or Venmo, it has a box to check to designate the transaction as personal so that it won't get reported on a 1099-K. That's not the intent."