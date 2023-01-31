STURGEON BAY, Wis. — With skill and speed, Judy Sinitz slices and dices green, orange and red peppers in the kitchen at Get Real Cafe in Sturgeon Bay.

She’s prepping the vegetables for use in the day’s meals.

“December was pretty good,” Sinitz said about customer traffic at the business. “I think we had a lot of visitors or former residents who returned to the area and business was pretty brisk.”

It caps off what is expected to be another solid year for visitors to Door County.

“Business was good, spring through fall. We had a pretty good ’22 season,” said Sinitz, who is the cafe’s general manager. “We only have one chef, so that kind makes life interesting some times, but we definitely saw a lot of new faces and there were many new visits. It was very welcome. We were very blessed with the people we had coming.”

Final visitor and spending numbers for 2022 aren’t yet available. But Julie Gilbert, the president and CEO of Destination Door County, said by several accounts it appears to have been a successful year.

“We’re still ahead of 2019. We use 2019 as our most recent normal year,” she said. “You will continue to see consumer behavior change just as people tend to get out of the COVID lens.”

Direct visitor spending in Door County in 2019 was about $375 million. That figure was at $423 million in 2021, the most recent figure available.

The U.S. Travel Association forecasts domestic leisure travelers will spend about 9% more this year than 2022 for a total of $852 billion.

Gilbert said she’s optimistic about what’s ahead in 2023.

“With people having concerns over gas prices, maybe airline prices and thinking perhaps about inflation where they want to stay closer to home they’re going to be traveling more by car,” she said. “I think we are positioned really well in order to be able to support that, and I believe we will see strong numbers again.”

The heart of the tourist season is still a few months off.

Sinitz said the wider Door County community helps Get Real Cafe through the slower months until that happens.

“We have devout guests who continue to get us through some pretty dry spells and who will support any new initiatives that we have,” she said. “They’re always willing to try new food and new food opportunities.”