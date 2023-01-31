ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way a lot of companies continue to do business. A long-time wholesale produce house at the Rochester Public Market has switched gears to also sell food directly to the public.

Flower City Produce operates a retail store that's open six days a week.

What You Need To Know Flower City Produce has been open since 1970



The food distributor started selling directly to the public during the pandemic



You can shop the store six days a week or order online for curbside pickup (585) 423-0994

“You hear over and over again that the city is a food desert, and there’s no place to shop for people,” said Sam Letine Jr., of Flower City Produce. “We are right in the city and right in the neighborhood. The best thing about being a wholesaler is that you have access to good pricing, and affordable goods.”

There’s fresh vegetables, fruit, pantry staples and a butcher shop. They sell just about any cut of meat any way you want it.

Bernard Williams lives just a couple of blocks away. He appreciates being able to walk over to shop.

Did you know there’s a grocer open at the Rochester Public Market six days a week? YES! Longtime food distributor Flower City Produce has a storefront open to the public. Veggies, fruit, dairy, frozen foods and a butcher shop. #inclusion #grocery #roc @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/jXOIJGJnPO — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 1, 2023

“It is a good spot to get some good meat,” Williams said. “There are good prices too, you see it.”

Inclusion, diversity and variety is exactly what Rochester Public Market director Jim Farr hoped for.

“Our vendor mix outside has changed too,” said Farr. “A market is an evolving thing. It is always changing. If it wasn’t changing it would be stagnant and it wouldn’t be an interesting place as it is. Part of coming to a market is you never know exactly who is going to be here and what’s going to be for sale.“

During the pandemic Flower City Produce started food box orders for the public after restaurant orders declined. That got them thinking— their city neighbors could use a good retail store. Prices are good—ribeye $7.99/lb. 🥩 Beef back ribs $2.99 lb. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/YgIDDJlbFl — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 1, 2023

Gerry Spinks knows all about that. This was supposed to be a temporary cashier gig. She’s now celebrating her one-year work anniversary at Flower City Produce. Her son also works here.

“I like it a lot. I like the people and my bosses are great. They are awesome people. We are like a family here, “said Spinks.

That’s why Flower City Produce has been a Rochester staple since 1970. This store addition makes it even better connected to the community.