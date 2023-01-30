A new mobile beverage truck is bringing the brew to you. Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck is a barrister on the move serving fresh coffee in unexpected places.

Nicole Nitti and her husband Scott own Travelin’ Tom's Coffee Truck of Genesee Valley. Their colorful rig is serving up a proprietary blend of fresh coffee, tea, lemonade and hot chocolate. The coffee is served hot and cold.

You can schedule a visit to your school or business by calling (585) 566-2866



You will find Travelin' Tom's at places like Total Sports Experience, Elm Ridge Center, festivals and sporting events around Greater Rochester

“We are brand new. We are a unique situation because we are a mobile beverage experience,” said Nicole Nitti. “People want coffee whether it is morning, noon or night honestly. People are drinking coffee. So it seemed like a win-win for everybody."

The Nitti’s are also part of the Kona Ice franchise family and run that truck in the warmer months. Travelin’ Tom’s will operate year-round.

"It was an easy transition as far as business structure," said Nitti. "We do a lot of fundraising with schools. Being mobile gives us an opportunity to go to you to serve you."

You’ll find Travelin' Tom's all over Greater Rochester at sporting events, shopping plazas, schools, and businesses from Webster to Marion to Batavia.

“When you are driving they will follow you," said Ryan Walsh, manager of Travelin’ Tom’s. "They’ll ask you at a red light if you are open. You know it’s branded well when people are turning their heads like that."

It’s a true appreciation knowing that a cup of anything from Travelin’ Tom’s will likely help get you going wherever you need to be.

You can celebrate with Travelin' Tom's on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on National Hot Chocolate Day. They’ll be serving free hot chocolate from 5 to 6 p.m. at Elm Ridge Center in Greece. The truck will be parked near Walmart.