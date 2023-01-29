WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently.

Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.

People who lined up for one last taste Sunday say it was sad to see a local business close its doors.

"I mean, it's oddly emotional," said Steven Gallagher, who was in line Sunday. "Obviously, you can see the line that has been here for a couple hours now. It means a lot to people in their own different way. I like to share mine with my family. It's nice to bring home a treat, share it around. I think it's just a unique place. There's a lot of donut shops. But, I don't know what they do different, but it's something special."

"I mean, yeah, it is quite sad," said Gianna Gorgoglione-Mancini. "I really like this place. My friend, since he works here, he was telling me about it. And I only came here a few months ago, it was my first time, and it's already closing. I'm like really, already? It's so popular. It stinks because it's great. Like, everyone loves it."

"I'm very sad," said Ryan Sortino. "It feels like I'm going to a funeral like a lot of us in line have said. It's super important to everyone here."

The owners of Glazy Susan said they wanted to fully shift their time, energy and focus to family and careers outside of the donut shop. They also pointed to food costs and labor struggles as reasons for the closure.