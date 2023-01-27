COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional 599 structures throughout Ohio will be demolished as part of a state revitalization program, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Friday.

The demolitions, which will be done with support from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, bring the total number of demolition projects to 3,699 across 87 counties. The program was created by DeWine and Husted.

The goal is to get rid of blight and make way for new economic development.

“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” said DeWine in a press release. "Many of our communities have truly transformative ideas for these properties, and I'm pleased that we're able to help remove these barriers to development."

Husted also weighed in on the goals of the program, which was funded through $150 million from the 2021 state biennium budget bill.

“In many communities, there are abandoned buildings that with some help could be demolished and the land reused for new businesses, housing or recreation,” said Husted. “Today that help is arriving in the form of demolition grants that will renew 599 sites across Ohio.”

Friday's announcement also said that the 599 additional projects will use the remaining funding from that 2021 allotment.

Per the press release, the following were among the projects announced on Friday:

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation (Franklin County): Columbus will demolish the former Westland Mall shopping center on the city's west side. Following demolition, developers plan to construct a mixed-use project on the site.

Columbus will demolish the former Westland Mall shopping center on the city's west side. Following demolition, developers plan to construct a mixed-use project on the site. Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation : Remnants of the Sandy Hill Farm will be demolished, including a house, corn crib, and grain bin. In their current state, all three buildings are structurally compromised and have rodent infestations. Once demolished, the site will be utilized to expand operations of an organic farm.

: Remnants of the Sandy Hill Farm will be demolished, including a house, corn crib, and grain bin. In their current state, all three buildings are structurally compromised and have rodent infestations. Once demolished, the site will be utilized to expand operations of an organic farm. Hocking County: Logan will demolish the old Hocking County Jail, a more than 4,500 square-foot brick structure that has been vacant since 2005. Once demolished, the site will be revitalized into green space and future development will be determined.

Logan will demolish the old Hocking County Jail, a more than 4,500 square-foot brick structure that has been vacant since 2005. Once demolished, the site will be revitalized into green space and future development will be determined. Montgomery County: Dayton will demolish the remains of a collection of condos at Lofty Oaks Lane that were destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. The site will be prepared for future redevelopment.

Dayton will demolish the remains of a collection of condos at Lofty Oaks Lane that were destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. The site will be prepared for future redevelopment. Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation: Akron will demolish what remains of the Rubber Bowl and Heisman House. The partially demolished stadium and abandoned lodge are dilapidated and an eyesore to the community. Following demolition, the site will be considered for future development around the Akron Executive Airport and expansion of Finish Line Park.

For more information on the new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/Demolition.