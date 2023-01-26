GHENT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that North American Stainless, the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the U.S., will expand in Carroll County.

What You Need To Know The addition to its facility will cost $244 million



The company said it will create 70 new full-time jobs, which they expect to maintain over the next 15 years



The jobs will have an average hourly wage of $36.79, along with benefits

The company will add on to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Ghent, which will cost around $244 million. The addition is expected to create 70 new full-time jobs.

Beshear wrote in a press release that the addition will include a new cold rolling mill, new roll grinders, extensive upgrades of anneal and pickling lines to support the new rolling mill, a new temper mill and the expansion of the melt shop building to add a 400-metric-ton crane. The goal of the expansion is to give NAS the opportunity to counter subsidized midports, as well as promote job growth in the area.

The project would create a 20% growth in production.

“North American Stainless has played a vital role in the economic growth of Carroll County over the years, investing over $3 billion in the local community and creating over 1,500 jobs for the region,” said Carroll County Judge/Executive David Wilhoite in the press release. “North American Stainless is a cornerstone of Carroll County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are excited about the expansion and look forward to working with NAS in the future.”

NAS has 1,600 acres in the county, and since 1990, it has become the leading producer on quality stainless steel in the U.S. With all of its production lines located on site, it provides, stainless slabs, billets, plates, sheets and strip, along with wire, rods, angles and rebar.

NAS aims to maintain the 70 full-time jobs across 15 years, and will over an average hourly wage of $36.79 along with benefits.

“From its founding more than three decades ago, North American Stainless has been a great friend and partner to this community,” said Ghent Mayor Jimmy Lewellyn in a press release. “We are so proud that NAS has continued to grow in Ghent, creating good-paying jobs and paving the way for our strong future.”