MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood, the western portion of downtown, is seeing a resurgence of business. It comes as several new companies and organizations have announced moves to the area.

What You Need To Know Several new companies have announced a move to Westown in recent months



The growth benefits many small businesses that see increased foot traffic



3rd Street Market Hall is a selling point for companies



Location a factor as companies look to recruit top talent

On Thursday, the American Heart Association confirmed to Spectrum News 1 that it will move its Milwaukee offices into The Avenue development this spring.

In recent months, other companies, including Fiserv, announced they will be moving operations to the area.

For small businesses near Westown, who count on increased foot traffic from business people during the day, it means a lot.

Ken and Tonya Hughes own Dawg City, a hot dog stand located inside the 3rd Street Market Hall. A large portion of their business, especially during the lunch rush, comes from workers nearby.

“I would say 85% of our lunch rush is from local businesses in the area. It’s a great help,” said Ken Hughes.

An increased number of amenities in the area can prove a selling point to companies considering relocation. Having something like the 3rd Street Market Hall can go a long way.

The general manager of the Market Hall, Eric Kaye, said he knows it can be a big recruiting tool.

“If they are relocating from a suburb to the Westown area, it gives their employees another amenity to complement their workspace. After work, the lunch options, happy hour,” said Kaye.

The more dining and entertainment options the region has, the more attractive it can be to prospective companies, Milwaukee Downtown CEO Beth Weirick explained.

The accessibility of indoor pathways between downtown buildings is something that can also have a positive impact. The 3rd Street Market Hall is accessible via raised passageways to many downtown office buildings.

“The war for talent really exists. What I hear repeatedly from CEOs across the board is, 'Location, location, location still matters,'” said Weirick.