TAMPA, Fla. — According to a report by Career Source Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County is seeing the lowest unemployment rate in five years at 2.46 percent.

Technical services, finance, and healthcare are the fastest growing industries in the county.

The center is now using virtual reality to recruit and help job seekers explore careers that are in demand.

“I never really thought that they did VR stuff here,” said Vincent Peterson. “It’s great.”

The Career Clarity Pod is a new job search tool helping people like Peterson. The autistic 19-year-old took a virtual tour of careers in hospitality.

“So many people put time, money and training into a process not knowing if it’s what they want to do,” said Paul Casebolt.

Casebolt is the one stop operator at Career Source Tampa Bay. Once the VR head set is on and controllers are in hand, he says clients can explore manufacturing, warehousing & storage, skilled trades, public safety, hospitality & tourism, diesel technology, aviation maintenance, electrical construction, and automotive.

“Virtual reality allows them the opportunity in a safe and controlled environment before they go through the process of doing that training,” he said.

The curriculum, developed by industry experts, offers a digital coach to give learners real-time feedback.

Burke Hatfield, Peterson’s career coach, is helping him achieve a better work experience.

“I’m trying to tap into his interest and skills,” said Hatfield. “He’s a real good young man and we’re trying to get him back in the workforce.”

Casebolt says Career Source is trying to connect job seekers with jobs in industries they foresee growing in Hillsborough County in the next five years.

“Areas like hospitality, areas like business and finance, information technology — it provides us the opportunity to show customers here is where the opportunities are so when the opportunities arrive you’re ready to make a meaningful contribution,” he said.

Peterson said he plans to take advantage of all the resources and support from the Career Clarity Pod.

“I’m interested in a job that I can understand very well that has great staff, customers,” he said.

He believes the right opportunity will set him up for success.