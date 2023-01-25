WISCONSIN — Kohl’s cut dozens of positions on Wednesday, the company confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News 1.

“Today, Kohl’s reorganized parts of our organization to drive greater efficiency in our operations. These efforts, which primarily impacted Marketing and Merchandising teams, reorganized some leadership roles and positions, including the elimination of less than 60 positions,” Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president, corporate communications, said.

Those positions were primarily held at Kohl’s corporate headquarters, based in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

“We put a great deal of planning into this decision and are offering a competitive severance package and outplacement services to all those affected. We appreciate the many contributions of the impacted associates and we thank them for their dedication and service to Kohl’s,” Johnson said.

The company’s CEO, Michelle Gass, left Kohl’s in Dec. 2022. Tom Kingsbury currently serves as the interim-CEO. Gass took over as the president of Levi Strauss & Co. at the top of 2023.

The company has yet to release its 2022 fourth quarter numbers. At the end of third quarter, the company reported a “comparable sales decrease [of] 6.9%” and a “net sales decrease [of] 7.2%.”