No matter where you turn, it’s evident that nutrition focused businesses are opening across the country. From smoothie shops to healthy grab n-go’s, there are more options than ever to help you stick to your goals.

“I want people to be excited about eating healthier,” said Raisa Zhovklaya, owner Project Lean Nation in Camillus.

Zhovklaya was a nurse for 11 years, but now she’s the new franchisee of Project Lean Nation in Camillus which opens in February.

“We have so many gyms but we don’t have enough healthy food places. So that prompted me even more so to be like we want to eat healthier, I want to eat healthier, sometimes even on the go and this is the way to do it,” she said.

Customers will be able to walk in the shop, do an in-body scan, grab a smoothie and get on a meal plan. Zhovklaya and her team says they will help customers get the meals they need to build muscle or to lose weight.

“We walk you through an in-body scan to figure out what your needs are based on your own unique metrics and figure out a plan that will help you succeed on your goals,” she said.

Over the last year, it’s evident more health focused shops offering quick options are in demand. Purple Banana opened on the Syracuse University hill a year ago and has found plenty of success with the sale of acai bowls and smoothies.

“It’s been a need, it's been a want. The feedback we’ve gotten, is that we’ve been waiting for something like this. Or, I need a place where I don’t have to put a thought into whether it’s healthy or not, I can order pretty much anything from you guys and know that I’m doing right by my body and mind,” said Luke Nicolette, owner of Purple Banana.

According to a Nielson study in 2021 88% of millennials said they were willing to pay more for healthier options. Statistics show that in 2019 the smoothie industry in the U.S. was valued a little more than $4.5 billion. That number is projected to be more than $6.2 billion by 2025 according to DrinkFit.

Allison Handwork opened her own healthy cafe in 2021.

“Being a mom of five it was always difficult to make sure that your kids are eating healthy so it was definitely important to me to find ways to make healthy food that was packed with protein, and you know delicious,” Handwork said.

With more demand comes more success as a business owner and that’s why those just starting out like Zhovklaya say they feel the future is bright.

“I just want to be open and have everybody experience it firsthand, because I know it’s going to be amazing."