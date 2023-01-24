WISCONSIN — Just as restaurants across Wisconsin were coming out of the "new normal" to resume more traditional and profitable practices as pandemic-era safety steps subside, they've now been forced to navigate spiking prices on various commodities, eggs included.

"The hard part for restaurants right now is that overall prices, not just eggs, but overall inflationary food prices are higher in the restaurant industry than they are for the general public," said Susan Quam, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Quam said restaurants are dealing with a "double-inflation rate on our food" compared to what consumers are paying in the grocery store right now, and restaurants in Wisconsin are forced to choose between potentially raising prices and losing cost-conscious customers, or ;psing money in an effort to keep customers.

"We're a pretty frugal group of folks here in Wisconsin," Quam said. "We like to have our prices be reasonable and we're used to that in our eating and drinking establishments and it's hard to raise prices."

