TAMPA, Fla. — The Suncoast Credit Union located on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa was recognized for commitment to helping the Hispanic community.

The Suncoast Credit Union located at 4340 W Hillsborough Avenue, is one of three locations with a fully bilingual staff

The location was established in 2020 after its previous location was overflowing with customers

For almost three years now, the credit union has worked to help the Hispanic community understand the credit system. So it received special recognition on Tuesday, Jan 24.

Cindy Munoz is the Branch Manager. She said the credit union’s goal is to ensure everyone feels welcome.

“Galleria service center has 100 percent bilingual staff; we believe that everyone has to have their service in their native language,” she said.

Brochures and system check-ins are also in Spanish. She says it’s extremely important that staff take their time to explain how their credit union works, and how offered services can help their customers.

“We try to focus this information on them so they can start building credit as soon as they come over,” she told Spectrum News.

Munoz said many of the people that come into the bank are new to the U.S. Which can make it difficult for them to grasp the concept of the credit union.

For Munoz, she knows first-hand how difficult it can be to be in a place where English isn’t your first language. She moved to the U.S. seven years ago from Venezuela.

“Being Hispanic, I know that when we came to this country, we don’t understand much about our economic system in the U.S., and I know that we need assistance,” she said.

She said credit unions like hers help shine light on how underserved the Hispanic community is.

The designation received for helping the Hispanic community is only the first efforts to help even more people. The credit union is also looking to expand to Orlando, but there are currently no solid dates for construction of a location there.