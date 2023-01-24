CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family.

But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time.

Every Monday is Community Day at Muse Bistro + Bar, where the business offers free meals to anyone in need, no questions asked. Owner Aaron Straub has also partnered with Building Blocks Ministry to provide vocational training for people with special needs.

He said the hope is to give them the skills they need to become more independent and successful.

Everyone must know one essential skill when working at a restaurant, Straub said.

"The ability to provide fresh, safe food, and a clean environment with clean cutlery and glassware is the first rule in restauranteering," he said.

Washing and polishing glassware are among the skills adults with Building Blocks Ministry are learning. But Straub said that wasn't his original goal when he opened Muse Bistro + Bar.

"The real inspiration was how hard I’ve seen people work and not really be able to square the circle," he said.

And now, what he started as a way to tackle food insecurity in Clermont is blossoming into a bigger community project.

"I can’t change the world, but I’m hoping while people are in this small bistro that they can feel at home," Straub said.

"Mondays are our focus," he added. "Every day the restaurant is open, every contribution people make, every burger they eat, every glass of wine they have helps create our mission on Mondays to be a success."

Right now, Straub funds this entire project, but restaurant partners with local vendors and volunteers keep it running. Sticking with the theme of community, Straub said he hopes to gather a wider array of partners to help give free meals every Monday.

For more information about Muse Bistro + Bar and Community Day, visit the restaurant's website.