MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business owner wanted to add more representation for different body types and is celebrating those with her art.

Jodyann Morgan is the owner of CTOAN Co. It’s a company that sells body-inclusive candles.

“The candles are all gender neutral and trans-inclusive,” said Morgan.

Morgan started making candles as a hobby during the pandemic. When she started, she was using various molds, including ones of slimmer bodies. A customer reached out asking if she could make one representing larger bodies.

When she saw the positive responses she was getting for these candles, she decided to quit her job and go full-time with candle-making. Morgan said when thinking of a name, it was tough to come up with something for her company.

“That’s how we came up with CTOAN,” said Morgan. “Can’t think of a name. C-T-O-A-N.”

But her customers have plenty to say.

“On the website, we get so many amazing reviews of people just pouring their hearts out telling us how wonderful the candles make them feel about themselves,” said Morgan.

These curvy candles are made specifically to be inclusive. Morgan said there isn’t enough representation for people who look like her.

“I’m a person who is fat. I’m also queer. I’m also black and the company kind of embodied that,” she said.

Morgan is doing more than just selling her unique candles online. Every time a new collection launches, $2 from each candle sold is donated to a mutual aid or nonprofit.

Last year, the company donated nearly $4,000 to nonprofits Morgan is passionate about.

She said she wants others to feel included and to see themselves in her art, especially plus-sized bodies.

“They don’t see their bodies represented in art,” said Morgan. “I just wanted to bring that to the forefront. It’s about self love, acceptance and community.”

CTOAN Co. celebrated a whole year of inclusivity and smiles in November. Morgan said she is hoping her candles continue to provide representation for all and to bring smiles to people’s faces.

CTOAN’s upcoming collection in honor of Black History Month is called “Black Joy.” You can check out the latest collections and find more information, here.