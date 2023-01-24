RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15th annual Triangle Restaurant Week is underway. About 50 participating restaurants are offering two- and three-course menu options all week at a special price. Organizers say because of staff shortages and high food costs, they’re still not close to the almost 100 participating restaurants they’ve had in the past. However, one restaurant that’s participating is excited about the boost this week brings them.

“The Pit is known for its authentic hog barbecue. We cook it right here on our cookers and then flip the hogs over. They cook for eight to 10 hours,” Robert Berbary, the director of culinary operations for Empire Eats, said.

The Pit has been a go-to spot for barbecue in Raleigh for 14 years.

“The eastern chop is what we're really famous for, which is what he's doing right over there. That's soaked in our eastern barbecue sauce, which is a vinegar-based sauce. It's a little bit on the spicy side, which makes it set apart from other types of barbecue sauces,” Berbary said.

The Pit is once again participating in Triangle Restaurant Week, offering three course specials for lunch and dinner at a set price.

“It's a way for us to feature some of our classic dishes, along with letting the chefs be creative and come up with other entrees that we don't normally serve on the menu,” Berbary said.

Berbary has worked with the Empire Eats hospitality group for six years. He says even though the industry is facing some challenges, they didn’t think twice about participating in the promotional week.

“Yes, staffing has always been an issue. We seem to be holding steady right now. So that's a good thing. But the chefs really wanted to do it just so that they could make sure that they were letting their culinary skills shine and showcasing our food,” Berbary said.

Berbary says January and February are two of their slower months, but this promotion usually offers that boost they need.

“It’s nice to see people coming into the city, stimulating the economy and helping us grow as a business and keep us open and flowing,” Berbary said.

Berbary also asks that people be patient with restaurant service if they go out to eat during this week because of staffing challenges as well as an influx of customers during this promotion.

Triangle Restaurant Week runs through January 29. No reservations, tickets or special passes are required.