RALEIGH, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the Raleigh-Durham area Thursday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's investments in America's small businesses, according to the White House.

Harris’ trip follows a report from the Census Bureau earlier this week that showed more than 10.5 million small businesses were formed during President Joe Biden’s first two years in office, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Harris was last in North Carolina in early September when she toured a senior center in Durham and spoke about efforts to reduce drug prices for seniors. Following the tour, Harris talked about the Inflation Reduction Act and what it will do to lower prescription drug costs for seniors.

Further details surrounding Harris' Thursday visit have not been released.