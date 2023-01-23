WEBSTER, N.Y. — Monroe County has become the 10th county in New York state to eliminate its sales tax on clothes.

The county legislature approved a measure on clothing and shoes people buy for $110 or less in Monroe County to no longer be taxed. Footwear and clothing under $110 are already exempt from the state's 4% sales tax.

Stephanie Magliocchetti opened her store Sojo Boutique just last year, and loves being a small business owner.

"I love picking and styling children's clothes, and picking high-quality things I can present to people with affordable prices," Magliocchetti said.

But business has been tough lately.

"It takes a lot of work to start a business to begin with, but I think with our economy the way it is, this hasn't been the ideal year," Magliocchetti said.

But beginning March 1, she hopes Monroe County eliminating its 4% county sales tax on clothes purchases less than $110 will help.

"I'm really happy about it,” Magliocchetti said. “I think it'll be great not just for only the consumer, but us small business owners. I think it'll get people shopping a little bit more."

She is not just a small business owner, but a mother herself.

"Even when I'm shopping for the necessities for my household, also,” Magliocchetti said. “I'm definitely having to pick and choose what we get."

It's actually how Sojo Boutique got its name.

"My daughter is my little model," Magliocchetti said. "She's been modeling all my clothes for years now, so it makes it really fun. It's a fun mother/daughter duo."

The county says residents will save a collective $12 million each year, though it doesn't expect much loss in revenue.

"We've had some real record years as far as sales tax collection," County Executive Adam Bello said. “So Monroe County even this year - despite the fact we just went through our budget process, this year we're still expecting a sales tax growth.”

Bello says in his mind, clothes are just as essential as food, and every little bit helps.

"Think about how inflation has grown the cost of buying goods like this," Bello said. "Being able to eliminate that 4% takes 4% off the price tag when you're purchasing, puts more money right back in people's pockets."

Magliocchetti is eager for any relief, for her and her customers.

"It's only 4%, but anything helps," she said. "And clothes are a necessity, just like food or anything else. So I think it's a great thing."