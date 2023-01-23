WORCESTER, Mass. - When winter weather is coming to Worcester, Jeremy Harris and his team at Harris Lawn and Landscape prepare days in advance.

"Well, you have to be ready for anything," said Harris. "So, we have a meteorologist that we consult with. He gives us updates throughout the day, what to expect."

What You Need To Know Worcester and its surrounding communities saw snowfall for a good portion of Monday



For Harris Lawn and Landscape, it's their favorite time of year



The lack of significant snowfall so far this winter allowed the business to continue their landscaping work through December

This year has been a bit unusual for Harris and his business. The region hasn’t had any significant snowfall so far, and January is almost over. Even without it, Harris says he’s kept busy.

"We were able to take advantage of the warm weather and continue our landscape season through the month of December, which is great as well," Harris said. "And, take care of a lot of work around the shop, kind of getting ready for next year, putting systems in place."

As the snow fell Monday, Harris and his team were clearing roads, plowing, and salting. But their work usually begins the night before.

"We had guys monitoring it throughout the night, and then back in today to salt," Harris said. "We're going to continue plowing parking lots until the storm is over with, and then we're going to throw down some more salt and make sure our properties and customers are safe."

When it comes to challenges, Harris said Mother Nature's ability to change things on the fly always makes the job interesting. But, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"We love the winter," said Harris. "You know, we wouldn't be in this industry if we didn't love it. You have to love it to be doing this kind of work."