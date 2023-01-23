TAMPA — It's usually the busiest season for accountants, though this year a local tax preparer shares that it expects less business.

During the pandemic, Jamie Lawyer of the Fast Tax Group says there was more of an incentive to be on top of filing your taxes.

Compared to last year, she says this tax season has gotten off to a slow start.

Lawyer, who has been filing tax returns for 17 years, began tax preparations for her clients in December.

She expects the 2023 season to be different since benefits offered during the pandemic like stimulus checks and increased child tax credits have ended.

"For Child Tax Credit last year (2021) it was $3,600 per dependent,and this year (2022) it's $2,000 per dependent," she said.

Lawyer says customers are seeing lower tax return estimates in comparison to the previous season.

"People started hearing that they could get all these extra credits and this money coming in and they didn't have to work," she said.

"They could just claim a no income tax return and get all these credits. People started coming in a lot more and they're not doing it this year."

She says some have put off filing for now because they may owe the Internal Revenue Service.

"We have a plan that we can set up with people to do a more inexpensive filing of their tax returns to be able to get them the help of a payment plan," she said.

The tax preparer says business will no doubt be slower.

"It's definitely hurting the business," she said. "Tax season is only four months out of the year. By April 15, if you don't have your customers in, that's where you're at for the year."

Her company has cut back on hours for their staff and is now operating with half the employees from last tax season.

"It's usually busy," she said. "Our lobby is usually full. We usually have double the amount of chairs in here."

When times are slow, Jamie uses it to share her knowledge with customers about the tax law changes, paying taxes and being in good standing with the IRS.

"They do have up to three years to file, but if you owe the government, you do have to file by April 15 or the amount that you owe does start to accrue interest," she said.

Lawyer says with inflation and a looming recession possible, she'd like to save old and newer customers as much money as possible.