General Motors announced plans said Friday to spend more than $900 million to update four factories to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York, Defiance, Ohio and Bay City, Michigan will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles.

GM's operations in Rochester will get $68 million, with $56 million to produce battery pack cooling lines for electric vehicles. The rest will go for tools to make intake manifolds and fuel injection rails for the new V8. About 745 people work at the Rochester facility, GM said.

The investments won't create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions at the four sites, the company said.

The investments “provide job security at these plants for years to come,” Gerald Johnson, GM's manufacturing chief, said in a statement.

To talk more about this General Motors project, and other projects here in the state, president of The Manufacturing Association of New York, Randy Wolken, joins Spectrum News 1.