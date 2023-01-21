CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood.

Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners.

“My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes, 'That’s a lot like, you know, what your nana used to make.' And it’s like, well yeah, cause it is,” he said.

The restaurant's dishes include pork loin, chicken and dumplings, and shrimp and grits.

“It’s all stuff I’ve known my entire life, so it makes it that much easier to work with," Williams said.

The Dogwood is just one of more than 90 restaurants across nine counties you can try out during the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant week.

Those counties are Mecklenburg, Gaston, Iredell, Cabarrus, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster.

Restaurants will be offering price-fixed, three-course meals for $30, $35, $40 or $45 per person.

But it isn’t just nine days of deals, it’s an economic booster for restaurants during a slower time period.

“It will be able to help us stay busy in the slower part of the year traditionally in restaurants — you know, post-holidays, post all of that until, you know, Valentine’s Day,” said Williams. "Not slow, but you know, not as busy as it could be."

Some restaurants will be offering a Queen's Feast specialty cocktail made with Tito's Handmade Vodka.

For each Tito’s cocktail sold during Queen’s Feast, Tito’s will donate $1 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Queen's Feast runs until Jan. 29.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.