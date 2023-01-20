GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rouge Games in downtown Green Bay opened in late fall.

Co-owner Dylan Bluma and his partners are working to create a business with a welcoming feel.

“When we first opened, we designed it to be a hangout area, someplace comfortable,” he said. “It’s why we have very nice chairs. We have a hang out area where people can just sit and relax a little bit and a few TVs to play video games on between rounds of tournaments or just to come in and play with their friends.”

Bluma said the store is growing.

“Even with half hours and partial hours in October, we saw a very good rise between each month, which is always great to see,” he said.

That includes December, a month where figures released this week indicated retail sales around the count try fell 1.1%. That was slightly more than forecast. Some shoppers hit stores early to make sure they got what they wanted. Consumers faced several other economic challenges in the last 12 months, ranging from inflation to increasing interest rates.

Despite all the factors, Jill Zelzer said the boutique she manages, A Bag Lady, had a great holiday season. It wasn’t just gifts being rung up at the register.

“A lot of customers came in doing Christmas shopping and bought for themselves,” Zelzer said with a laugh. “We always said, ‘You’re shopping for someone else. You deserve a gift, too.’ A lot of them came in buying special things for the holidays, looking for special gifts for their daughter-in-law or their daughter. It was a lot of different people.”

Sales at the boutique were helped by Friday night wine walks in the Broadway District.

“That was awesome, those three Friday nights,” Zelzer said. “Our sales in December were phenomenal. We did really, really well.”

Bluma is looking forward to growing Rouge Game’s customer base in the year ahead.

“Get our name out there a bit more and then start having a wider variety of events going on here,” he said. ”One of the things we’re trying to get going is video game tournaments and some of the smaller card games getting more tournaments here. Just getting people in the door.”