ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning.

The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the person walking past District Dive and Southern Craft before using something to shatter several windows



The bars were closed, so no patrons or employees were in them at the time of the vandalism





Surveillance video from early Wednesday morning shows an individual walking back and forth in front of two bars in the Southern Nights Orlando complex. The video then shows the person using something to shatter several windows while standing nearby.

Blue Star, a choreographer, dancer and business owner who works at Southern Nights, says while it’s not known for sure what the individual was doing, it’s disturbing — especially for people in the LGBTQ community.

“What we do know is that no other businesses around the building were affected,” said Star. “What we do also know is that there was intent, and that’s the part that is the most disturbing. It was calculated, it was thought out and the intention was there.”

It happened about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday when the bars were closed, so no patrons or employees were there. Star said the entertainment complex is continuing on as scheduled into the weekend.

“We have to be a safe space, and continue to be a safe space for the community,” said Star. “So for the owner, there was no option – we’re open and we’re going to be here.”

Spectrum News caught up with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Friday at a conference in Washington D.C. and asked him about the incident.

“We don’t know for sure whether it was a hate crime or a regular crime, but we continue to investigate,” he said.

Star says after what happened at Pulse nightclub in 2016, more recent attacks on other establishments across the country and the political climate in Florida, it’s easy for some in the LGBTQ community to jump to conclusions about what happened Wednesday morning.

“We will not let hate win — that’s the way that it is — but we’re tired, we’re tired,” said Star. “It’s exhausting. Every day you wake up and go, ‘I can’t say this, I can’t be this person, my brothers and sisters can’t be who they want to be.’ Let us go, let us live our lives, we’re good humans.”

Star says since the Pulse shooting happened, Southern Nights Orlando has had elevated security, which includes metal detectors and searches of anyone entering the club. There are also off-duty Orlando police officers who guard the businesses.

Star said those security measures will continue to be in place to protect patrons.

The Orlando Police Department released a statement to Spectrum News saying: “We continue to actively investigate this incident. While we do not comment on security measures, the Orlando Police Department continues to patrol the city to ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors.”

OPD investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident or the individual seen in the security video, to call 321-235-5300 or contact Central Florida Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477).