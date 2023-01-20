BEDFORD, Mass. - Massachusetts-based Magellan Jets opened its first ever private jet terminal at Bedford's Hanscom Field.

The company was founded 15 years ago by three men, all from Worcester - Joshua Marc Hebert, Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian. Magellan Jets has grown to include an international reach, but the owners said they were committed to opening a terminal in their home state as a way of providing local jobs and giving back to the community.

"The journey from growing up in a blue-collar city like Worcester to where I am now is incredibly humbling," Tivnan said. "Being able to provide jobs in my own community, a lot the philanthropic initiatives that Joshua and I are really passionate about come directly from our beginnings, and it ensures that we're giving back to the community that provided us an opportunity to thrive."

The terminal will serve as an aviation learning hub for under-served youth from the David Ortiz Children's Fund and Camp Harbor View. It will also help educate aviation science students from Bridgewater State University.