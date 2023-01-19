NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday.

What You Need To Know The Tennessee Valley Authority has said it takes full responsibility for its Dec. 23 and 24 rolling blackouts





The outages were part of a wider pattern across the eastern U.S., but North Carolina was among the states hit especially hard, and hundreds of thousands of customers here lost power





Duke Energy executives, in a meeting with N.C. regulators this month, apologized for not communicating better ahead of power cuts here

The public utility said the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto, former Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee and retired Electric Power Research Institute CEO Mike Howard.

“These leaders bring tremendous experience and expertise not only in public power and energy systems, but also an understanding of the growing energy needs of the region," Don Moul, TVA chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Duke Energy and other electricity providers implemented rolling outages across North Carolina on Dec. 24, one of the coldest Christmas Eves the state had seen in 30 years.

The outages were part of a pattern across the eastern United States, but Tennessee and North Carolina were hit especially hard, and hundreds of thousands of customers lost power here.

Duke Energy executives this month briefed North Carolina regulators on the rolling blackouts and offered apologies for not communicating better with customers ahead of the power cuts. Duke officials said demand for power was higher than expected for the holiday weekend and they were not able to shore up capacity by purchasing from out-of-state companies.

TVA has said it takes full responsibility for its Dec. 23 and 24 rolling blackouts and is undergoing an internal review of what happened. The authority experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 during dangerously cold temperatures.

The utility said a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline when critical instrumentation froze up. A second coal-burning plant, Bull Run, also went offline, TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said. The utility “had issues at some of our natural gas units” as well, Brooks said.

TVA says most of the local power companies it supplies were able to keep the rolling blackouts to “relatively short durations.”

TVA is also expected to factor in a review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corp., which are investigating how power systems across the country operated during the winter storm.

TVA provides power to 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.