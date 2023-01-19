TAMPA, Fla. — Hunter Wilson is getting a head start on his future.

The teenager started his own web design business at the age of 15. Now 17, he's looking to take on more clients.

Wilson’s goal isn’t just to grow his business, it’s also to help people and make the world a better place, one website at a time.

“This is my work area,” said Wilson, who recently traded in his apron at Pizza Hut, along with his “childish” ways, “I used to be the typical gaming teenager,” he said.

Now, he is the founder and CEO of his very own web design business, which he runs out of his bedroom at his dad’s house.

“It started in 2020 really as a project for my Nana," he said. "She has a pet sitting website that she needed done, and technology has always been a passion of mine,"

While his Nana was his first client, Wilson recently started marketing himself on Facebook. He says he keeps his prices low, and turnaround time quick, because for him, this is more about helping people than making a lot of money.

“My motive for helping people started because of St. Jude, when they helped me survive Leukemia, that is when I knew I wanted to do some good in the world, and that good can come in any way,” he said.

Wilson has been in remission since he was five years old.

Now, his “good” comes in the form of the websites—including one for Chicago’s Best Burgers, his newest client, who he recently met in person for the first time.

Lisa Williams owns Chicago’s Best Burgers and she says after talking with Hunter, she felt a connection, and wanted to give him a chance.

“I had to get the experience of being an employee, and getting fed up with that, in order to push me in the direction of being an employer," Williams said. "That’s why I love his story, because I see the hunger for success so young, so that’s why I really wanted to work with him and him work with me, because I respect that big time.”

Wilson said thanks to business owners like Lisa, having faith in him, he’s able to fulfill the promise he made to himself as a little boy fighting leukemia to make a difference doing something he truly loves.

Hunter is currently a senior at Newsome High School. He says once he graduates, he will pursue his web design business full time.