MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville.

What You Need To Know The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking to hire



Training is available for many roles

There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care positions are in the highest demand.

Dr. Nancy Weiss serves as the medical director for the Wisconsin Humane Society. Weiss said it takes a whole community of people to care for animals’ medical needs.

“We could not do the work we do without an incredible team. No matter what your position is, ultimately we are all here to take care of the animals,” said Weiss.

But available positions go beyond veterinary care.

Angela Speed serves in a marketing and public relations role for the Humane Society. Speed said they have roles available for all types of experience.

“Oftentimes they are in our client services department, and vet department, but we also have a lot of seasonal opportunities and right now looking for summer camp counselors already and also wildlife interns. There are just a variety of opportunities open right now,” said Speed.

To learn more about the available positions at the Wisconsin Humane Society, you can visit their website.