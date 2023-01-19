SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Coworking continues to grow across Wisconsin and the nation.

What You Need To Know Coworking is growing in popularity in many mid-sized Wisconsin cities



The public is becoming more familiar with the concept



Sheboygan Works fills a gap in the community



Provides office essentials without need for a traditional space

It’s a concept where workers can rent a desk or workspace at a central location without needing an office of their own.

Many coworking spaces have things like conference rooms, kitchens and other amenities of a traditional office space.

While coworking first grew in popularity in places like Milwaukee and Madison, it has now expanded to many of the state’s mid-sized cities as well.

One example is Sheboygan Works. It is a coworking space that grew in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Kettler is one person who makes use of the space. Kettler works as a software designer a​nd he also works part time helping to manage the coworking space.

“It helps people have that work life balance, where you can come here and do your thing and when you are home, you are home and keep that life separate,” said Kettler.

As more people began working remotely on a permanent basis, Sheboygan Works owner Eric Dobbertin noticed there was a niche that needed to be filled in the community.

Previously, many people were not familiar with remote work or coworking, but now he said people are much more aware.

“Most people are familiar with the coworking tools or the tools used for remote work because they became used for schooling and people’s work,” said Dobbertin.

Dobbertin said incorporating some of the traditional office elements like a mailroom and conference spaces has attracted small business owners to the space.​