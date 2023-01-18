MADISON, Wis. — Madison is among the best metro cities for STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — professionals to grow their careers, according to a recent study by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To create the ranking, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated metro areas in three areas: professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life—meaning housing affordability, friends and family friendly, as well as recreationally friendly.

Madison ranked No. 9, getting its highest score in the STEM-friendliness category. That includes the number of best engineering schools, the disparity of women vs. men in STEM and mathematics performance.

Best metro areas for STEM professionals

1. Seattle, Wash.

2. Austin, Texas

3. Boston, Mass.

4. Atlanta, Ga.

5. San Francisco, Calif.

6. San Jose, Calif.

7. Pittsburgh, Pa.

8. Minneapolis, Minn.

9. Madison, Wis.

10. Sacramento, Calif.

Worst metro areas for STEM professionals

92. Winston. N.C.

93. Tulsa, Okla.

94. Bridgeport, Conn.

95. North Port, Fla.

96. Augusta, Ga.

97. Memphis, Tenn.

98. Little Rock, Ark.

99. Cape Coral, Fla.

100. Jackson, Miss.

The U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics data shows STEM careers are expected to grow 10.8% between 2021 and 2031. All other fields are expected to grow around 4.9%.