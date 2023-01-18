LAKELAND, Fla. — Working from home has become the new normal but some are saying it should be the standard.

Many refusing to go back to the working conditions they were in prior to the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Buesinesses are starting to be more flexible and even offer 'work from home' jobs to encourage more people to get back to work



Rita Staffing Agency in Lakeland has seen a lot of changes over the years including what's expected of employers



“It’s a challenge to get people back in the brick-and-mortar building but it’s a challenge that we’ve accepted,” said Nilda Chencinski

“It’s a challenge to get people back in the brick-and-mortar building but it’s a challenge that we’ve accepted,” said Nilda Chencinski, of Rita Staffing Agency in Lakeland.

Chencinski is celebrating 20 years in the staffing agency and tells Spectrum News that helping people find employment is a long-time passion of hers. She says that Rita’s Staffing Agency has seen a lot of changes over the years, including what’s expected of employers.

“I think the ability to be a little bit more flexible whether it be with employee hours, benefits or salaries — things are changing, things are adjusting to what current needs are and I think as long as everybody has an open mind in terms of the client and employee, the end result will be successful.”

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home tripled from 5.7%, which is just over 9 million people, to 17.9% according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Rita’s staffing agency is celebrating 50 years in business this month and tell Spectrum News that they plan to continue adjusting with the times with hopes to stay in business another 50 years.