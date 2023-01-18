MADISON, Wis. – Inflation has caused the price of staples like gas and groceries to increase. That has forced many to cut leisure activities out of their budgets completely.

At Midwest Clay Projects and Studios, owner Brian Kluge said he has actually been seeing the complete opposite.

“A lot of people are making gifts for loved ones and a lot of the craft fairs around town,” said Kluge.

Kluge offers lessons and studio space. Right now, his studio space is full and his kilns are overflowing. He even hinted at expanding his business.

“Our membership is full. These kilns conserve this number of people, and if I got more kilns, I would want to have more people,” said Kluge.

The problem that Kluge has faced is with supplies. His studio has been having trouble getting the materials they used to get.

“We are able to make due with some locally made clays and so far we have been able to substitute different materials that we haven't been able to get for the glazes,” said Kluge.

Like other businesses, Kluge has had to adapt due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He has no plans on closing up shop anytime soon and he is grateful for the community's support.