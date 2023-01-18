CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports is planning to grow its manufacturing center in Concord with the help of incentives from the city and Cabarrus County.

The expansion will add more than 50 advanced manufacturing jobs, the Cabarrus Economic Development Corp. said Wednesday in a news release.

Hendrick Motorsports will spend $14.9 million to expand its 155,000-square-foot facility on its Concord campus and will receive a total of $449,540 in city and county incentives over three years.

The organization has been investing in manufacturing outside of racing since 2019, the Cabarrus EDC stated.

“Over the past several years, Hendrick Motorsports’ commitment to advanced manufacturing has allowed us to diversify our business and retain quality jobs for our teammates," Marshall Carlson, president of Hendrick Cos., stated in the news release. "This new facility on our campus will allow us to further expand our manufacturing work and create additional career opportunities for people with specialized skills."

The expansion involves fabrication of metal structures, prototyping and assembly, according to Concord City Council records, which put the average wage of the jobs to be added at $62,000.