BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the recent blizzard that claimed the lives of more than 40 people and saw looting across Buffalo, small business owners are discussing possible solutions.

University District Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt invited people to a town hall Wednesday alongside other community leaders, including representatives from Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin's office, Majority Leader Assemblywoman Crystal People-Stokes' office, Buffalo Police District Chief Carmen Menza and representatives from the Hertel Avenue Business Administration.

The goal was to talk about disaster preparation and recovery resources. One business owner, Lonnie Green, said his photography business was looted and he lost around $4,000 in equipment. He said he would like to see funds made accessible to equip businesses with rolling steel doors to keep looters out.

“I would think that it would be a helpful solution because I think that they are way more harder to break into," Green said.

However, Kevin Gould, Buffalo deputy commissioner of the Department of Permit Inspection Services, said some people may see obstacles with installing them.

“In certain areas, according to the Green Code, they can’t install them,” Gould said. “So there has to be other options for these business owners.”

Wyatt said his office is open to ideas and anyone with ongoing concerns following the blizzard should contact their district councilmember.