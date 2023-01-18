A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday.
The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
Wednesday’s announcement came days after four $1 million tickets were sold across New York state.
“The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70,” the release said. “The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.”
The Mega Millions drawing airs on television Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.