TAMPA, Fla. — When Southwest Airlines' operations melted down at the end of December, it ruined holiday travel plans for thousands of passengers, including in Tampa and Orlando.

Then there were more disruptions in January with the FAA system failure, leading many air travelers wondering what’s next?

Now, Southwest Airlines is laying out a plan for moving forward.

What You Need To Know Southwest Airlines says it is taking steps to avoid the technical glitches that thwarted its holiday travel across the nation



The airline says it will spend $1 billion of its annual operating expenses to improve its system



Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan provides an update





WHAT TO DO: If your holiday travel was disrupted

Southwest said in a statement it fell short of its customers’ expectations and its own standards. Now, the airline says it will spend $1 billion of its annual operating expenses to improve the system it blamed for the holiday meltdown.

Southwest canceled 16,000 flights over Christmas and New Year’s, initially blaming a winter storm for stranding its flight crews across the country.

But no other airlines saw mass cancellations. And angry customers as well as the U.S. government put pressure on Southwest for the ensuing mess.

The airline says it has since returned almost all of the thousands of bags that were lost by passengers and issued almost all refunds.

Southwest says it will work to improve its IT systems to handle mass events due to weather or other issues.

The airline has hired a third party aviation company to assess what happened and issue recommendations to mitigate future events.

And Southwest says it appointed an operations review committee that is working with managers to understand what happened and help oversee the company’s response.

So far, there is no word from the Department of Transportation if it is happy with the Southwest response or if it will move forward with any fines or enforcement actions it threatened back in December.